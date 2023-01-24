Florida add Houston transfer linebacker Mannie Nunnery
Florida added former Houston linebacker Mannie Nunnery on Monday, according to a post he made on Twitter. The school later confirmed the news, making Nunnery the third linebacker to join the Gators via the transfer portal this offseason.
Nunnery joined the Cougars as a member of the 2019 recruiting class and played in 31 games over four years with the team, including a redshirt season. After seeing action in just two games as a freshman, Nunnery started getting snaps in 2020. He took 25 snaps in the slot as a sophomore but ended up spending most of his time lined up in the box. By 2021, he emerged as a key special teams player and started receiving even more opportunities on defense.
He finally broke out in 2022, playing in nine games for the Cougars and finishing the year with a 73.2 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus.
Let’s turn the Heat Up!!!!#Thankful #Blessed pic.twitter.com/OCDRZeFSn3
— 𝐕 (@nunnery1k) January 23, 2023
Nunnery joins a linebacker room that desperately needs some depth. Aside from fellow transfers Teradja Mitchell (Ohio State) and Deuce Spurlock (Michigan), Florida has only junior Derek Wingo, sophomores Shemar James and Scooby Williams and true freshman Jaden Robinson. The Gators expect Nunnery to play WILL linebacker for them.
Out of high school, the 247Sports composite ranked Nunnery at No. 94 among outside linebackers in the class of 2019. He was No. 1,326 overall and No. 174 out of the state of Texas.
