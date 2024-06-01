Florida AD Scott Stricklin touches on Jacksonville stadium renovation plans

Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field is planned to undergo a $1.4 billion facelift in the near future which will have significant ramifications for the annual World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs.

During the Southeastern Conference’s spring meetings this week, UF athletic director Scott Stricklin addressed the renovation, which is set to begin following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL season. The construction is expected to span over two years.

Stricklin addressed the timeline, which has a start date that is quickly approaching.

“Probably after the city and the NFL and everybody approves exactly what’s going in Jacksonville with their stadium it’ll be a good time for us (to make a decision),” Stricklin begins.

“We’ve had some conversations. We have a general sense of the direction that might be heading. That would be the timeline. I think that’s going to be later this summer. When the city approves formally the stadium work there in Jacksonville and then the NFL (approves it as well).”

There is also the possibility that the Jacksonville Jaguars will play inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 2027. But the UF-UGA game was at the forefront of the discussion.

“We’ll look at all the options,” Stricklin offered. “Home-and-home is an option.”

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire