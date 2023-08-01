Florida AD Scott Stricklin talks stadium renovations

Florida fans haven’t taken kindly to athletic director Scott Stricklin’s proposed plan to renovate Ben Hill Griffin Stadium because of a potential capacity reduction, but his latest comments on the topic float an idea that might be even more unpopular: moving the stadium site entirely.

When talking to WRUF on Monday, Stricklin mentioned that the university has discussed potential new locations for a brand-new stadium. The current plan is to upgrade the stadium to give it a more modern feel and open up more areas for fans, but Florida is exploring all of its options before hiring an architect for the project.

The good news for Florida fans is that Stricklin understands the emotional attachment the fan base has to the stadium. He admitted that Ben Hill Griffin has “something sacred” about it and that the relocation idea was unlikely.

“The multi-phase renovation to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is intended to accomplish numerous improvements to this historic venue,” he said. “The goal is to preserve the energy and history while upgrading systems and spaces to better serve the University of Florida community and offer a broader variety of game experiences.”

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium turns 100 in just seven years. The upcoming renovations will be the most significant in its history. An architect should be hired by next month, which is when rumored plans will (or won’t) turn into physical blueprints.

