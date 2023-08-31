Florida AD Scott Strickin open to more mid-week UF football games 'in right situation.'

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Florida football will play its first Thursday night game since 1992 when it plays at Utah tonight at Rice-Eccles Stadium (8 p.m. ESPN).

With the SEC set to expand to 16 teams in 2024, mid-week games could be more of a sign of things to come. The Florida Gators are a national brand, and with ESPN and ABC's deal with the conference, both networks will continue to seek creative ways to provide optimal television windows to ensure the best TV ratings.

Of course, the school must agree to them as well. Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said he's open to scheduling mid-week games for football in the future if they make sense.

“Strategically, in the right situation," Stricklin said at SEC spring meetings in Destin. "I don’t think we’d pop a Thursday night or a Friday night game in the middle of a regular school week in Gainesville.

"But in this situation, Utah being on the road to start the season, I think it competitively makes sense. We can start practice a couple of days early and we get more of a break coming back from a long west coast trip, western time zone trip. When they make sense strategically, I think it’s important to do."

Last season, Florida played at Florida State on a Friday night for the first time in the history of the storied rivalry. The high-scoring Black Friday night game after Thanksgiving, which UF lost 45-28, was a hit. Before a nationally televised audience on ABC, the game drew close to seven million viewers.

"My guess is we’ll have those opportunities going forward, both in Tallahassee and in Gainesville we have to make a decision," Stricklin said. "Last year was one of the more watched Florida-FSU games. We were 6-5 and they were 8 (wins). There are some opportunities and that’s over a holiday, too, so that makes sense."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida Gators AD Scott Stricklin discusses scheduling mid-week games