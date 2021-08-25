Florida AD says vaccine or negative test not required to attend games

Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said that the University will not require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend football games this season.

“The short answer there is the authority to require that does not rest with our state university campuses,” Stricklin said Wednesday on ESPN 850 WRUF. “The universities here in Florida, the public universities, do not have the authority to make the decision. That decision’s already been made above us. There will not be vaccine requirements. There will not be negative test requirements.”

Stricklin didn’t seem to agree or disagree with the decision, admitting that it was not in the school’s hands. He did encourage everyone listening to get vaccinated and urge others to do so as well.

The decision comes days after LSU announced that they would require such protocols to attend games. The COVID-19 situation in the country is constantly changing so this may not be the last ruling of the season.

