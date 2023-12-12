Florida’s 5-star safety commit to host pair of schools at home this week

Florida football’s prized 2024 defensive commit, five-star safety Xavier Filsaime out of McKinney (Texas), will be hosting in-home visits from a pair of schools this week as the early signing period quickly approaches, according to Swamp247.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 180-pound defensive back is considered a hard commitment by the recruiting experts but there has been a push of late from a handful of teams who are looking to flip the coveted prep prospect. Among them are the Oregon Ducks, as well as in-state destinations such as the Texas Longhorns and Southern Methodist Mustangs.

On Wednesday, Florida head coach Billy Napier along with defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong and new hire Will Harris are expected to pay a visit to the Lone Star State standout, ostensibly to get him some face time with the incoming secondary coach.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian along with safeties coach Blake Gideon paid him a visit last week and are expected to return to McKinney this week for another stop before Filsaime makes an official visit to Austin this coming weekend.

Neither Oregon nor SMU have visited and are not expected to in the near future.

Filsaime is rated at five stars ranked No. 31 overall and No. 2 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking rates him at four stars has him at Nos. 33 and 2, respectively.

On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Texas a 65.7% chance of flipping him.

