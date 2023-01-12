Florida 5-star QB commit has return visit to Gainesville set

With all the drama surrounding Florida’s class of 2023 quarterback signee Jaden Rashada, Gator Nation has to be breathing some sigh of relief that 2024 five-star quarterback DJ Lagway seems as committed to the program as ever.

Lagway will be back on campus Jan. 28, according to Swamp247. The Gators are hosting weekend groups of visitors once the contact period opens back up instead of a massive Junior Day, as some programs do. One of Lagway’s primary reasons for committing early was to get started on recruiting a strong class around him, so seeing him come in for one of these visit groups makes perfect sense.

The Gators only have a handful of players set to come in for that final weekend in January, but Lagway’s very public announcement may turn some maybes into yeses. The recruiting staff still has over two weeks to plan out that visit too, so it could end up being a big weekend if things start to snowball.

Lagway is ranked No. 24 overall on the 247Sports composite and is No. 6 among quarterbacks in the class of 2024. On3 is even more bullish on the Willis, Texas native, ranking him at No. 7 overall and No. 2 at his position on the site’s standalone list, but they also only consider him a four-star talent for now.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire