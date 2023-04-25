Florida 5-star QB commit DJ Lagway sets official visit date

Florida’s top commitment from the class of 2024 comes from five-star quarterback DJ Lagway and the Willis, Texas, native made the decision before even taking an official visit to the Swamp.

Lagway will still get his chance to make that trip, according to Swamp247. He’s planning on taking an official visit June 2-4, which just so happens to be the same weekend that a good chunk of uncommitted recruits will be rolling into town.

One of the reasons Lagway committed early to UF was to get a jump on recruiting other top players in the class. He’s been a vocal presence on social media and at camps throughout the year, and he’s no stranger to the University of Florida’s campus.

Lagway regularly stops by campus during big recruiting weekends to help get others on board. It wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to see other recruits schedule official visits for that weekend now that Lagway’s schedule is public.

Four-star linebacker commit Adarius Hayes and three-star safety Josiah Davis are also expected in Gainesville that weekend for official visits.

Lagway is ranked No. 21 overall on the 247Sports composite and is No. 3 among quarterbacks in the class of 2024. The On3 industry rankings agree with that evaluation, ranking him at No. 23 nationally and No. 3 at his position.

