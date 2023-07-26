Florida’s 5-star QB commit to attend Grill in the Ville event

Florida football is getting set to host the first edition of the Grill in the Ville event, which welcomes prep prospects from a range of recruiting classes into the Swamp to get a gander at what Billy Napier and the Gators have to offer.

Among those making the trek to Gainesville this weekend is five-star quarterback commit DJ Lagway out of Willis (Texas) who is confirmed for his July 29 visit date on campus. The 6-foot-2-inch, 225-pound pass-catcher gave his verbal commitment to the Orange and Blue last December, choosing the Gators over over the Baylor Bears, Clemson Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and USC Trojans.

Most recently, the high school senior participated in the 25th edition of the Elite 11 — a quarterback camp designed to both evaluate and help develop young student-athletes held at Redondo Union High School in Redondo Beach, California this year. While his performance was well short of superlative, his presence was felt both on and off the field.

Lagway is ranked No. 27 overall and No. 3 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 30 and 3, respectively.

