Florida 4-star DL Lawal McCray gets Michigan State football offer
Michigan State has dipped into the Sunshine State to offer their latest defensive line target. Lawal ‘LJ’ McCray received an offer from the Spartans on Thursday morning.
McCray is a Daytona Beach native, attending Mainland High School. He is a 6-foot-6, 260 pound defensive lineman that ranks as the No. 90 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports.
Blessed to receive and offer from Michigan State University @Coach_Diron @CoachTHollowell @COACH217ROLAND #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/IZJkuMRkvv
— Lawal “LJ” McCray (@LJMcCray11) April 20, 2023
