Florida 4-star DL Lawal McCray gets Michigan State football offer

Michigan State has dipped into the Sunshine State to offer their latest defensive line target. Lawal ‘LJ’ McCray received an offer from the Spartans on Thursday morning.

McCray is a Daytona Beach native, attending Mainland High School. He is a 6-foot-6, 260 pound defensive lineman that ranks as the No. 90 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class according to 247Sports.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire