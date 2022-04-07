Florida 3-star CB Eddie Pleasant III to visit Michigan State this weekend

Michigan State will be hosting 2023 three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III this upcoming weekend.

Pleasant revealed the news of his upcoming visit via Twitter on Wednesday. Pleasant is a three-star prospect from Tampa, Fla., and ranks as the No. 61 cornerback in the 2023 class.

Pleasant already holds an offer from the Spartans and has also locked in an official visit to Michigan State in June, according to 247Sports. Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Florida State, Penn State, Utah, Iowa and Vanderbilt are some of the other schools that have also offered Pleasant so far.

List

Breaking down the 2022-23 Michigan State basketball roster as it currently stands

More Michigan State!