Florida’s 2025 WR commit reopens recruitment, parts ways with UF

A member of Florida football’s 2025 recruiting class parted ways with the program on Monday when three-star wide receiver Josiah Abdullah out of Atlanta (Georgia) Woodward Academy announced his decommitment.

According to Swamp247’s sources, the move was described as “a mutual parting of ways.”

The 5-foot-10-inch, 170-pound pass-catcher committed to the Gators back in January had an official visit set up in Gainesville for the weekend of June 14. However, even prior to the announcement there were rumors that the OV was not going to happen in mid-June.

Recruiting Summary

Abdullah is ranked No. 450 overall and No. 65 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 514 and 84, respectively.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine still has Florida in the lead with a 44.8% chance of ultimately earning his signature, followed by the Tennessee Volunteers (31.5%) and Alabama Crimson Tide (7.2%). The Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs are also reportedly in the mix.

