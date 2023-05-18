Florida 2025 defensive end receives Ohio State offer

There are plenty of high-end prospects in Florida, but Ohio State was quick to offer a rising 2025 star.

Defensive end, Javion Hilson, a 6-foot, 4-inch, 225-pound edge rusher was offered a scholarship by the Buckeyes. What’s interesting is that he is the No. 10 edge rusher and 69th overall player in his class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but doesn’t hold many high-level offers.

It’s good that Ohio State pulled the trigger early because it will certainly gain the attention of Hilson and show him that he’s a priority target. Yes, it is early in his class, but that hasn’t stopped schools from offering multiple other prospects who are ranked lower.

At the current moment, Ohio State only has one commitment in the 2025 class, cornerback Jontae Gilbert. The Buckeye coaching staff is working hard at continuing their early success in the cycle.

More!

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire