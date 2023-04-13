Florida 2025 athlete gets an Ohio State offer

The state of Florida has been a pipeline to Ohio State for many years. Multiple impact players have made their way from the Sunshine State to Columbus.

Head coach Ryan Day is after another Florida prospect in 2025 athlete Tarvos Alford II. The 6-foot, 2-inch, 210-pound most likely future linebacker was offered a scholarship.

Alford is currently unranked by the 247Sports composite, but after the next update, that should change. His current offer list is very impressive as Penn State, Florida, Auburn, and others had offered prior to the Buckeyes.

This offer was a big deal to the 772, as Alford was the first prospect ever Ohio State offered from the east-central Florida area.

More!

Is Ohio State going after an offensive tackle who recently entered the portal? Big Ten officially announces hiring of new commissioner Jeff Okudah traded from Lions to NFC South team Breaking: Half of Ohio State’s quarterback battle out for spring game Report: Big Ten ready to hire new commissioner

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire