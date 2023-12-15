Florida’s 2024 Week 12 matchup best in SEC, per The Athletic

The 2024 college football schedule looks to be another tough one for Florida football, especially with the addition of the Texas Longhorns (and Oklahoma Sooners) to the Southeastern Conference. On the bright side, the 16-school league has a plethora of top matchups on the slate for next fall.

The Athletic’s Seth Emerson and Kennington Smith III recently put together their list of top games on the SEC schedule next season, which had the Gators hosting the LSU Tigers as the top game in Week 12. The Nov. 16 faceoff between two long-time conference rivals beat out three other top games, including one marquee matchup.

“LSU has dominated Florida lately — the Tigers haven’t lost to the Gators since 2018 — but the past five matchups in Gainesville have been decided by an average of 5 points,” the entry begins. “This game falls in the middle of Florida’s unbelievable stretch of Georgia, Texas, LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State.

“How will the Gators respond? Tennessee at Georgia is a rivalry game, and the Longhorns going to Arkansas to renew their storied rivalry provides another game of note.”

Not mentioned is Missouri Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks, which does not jump off the page but should prove to be a good game.

The Orange and Blue kick off the 2024 season on Aug. 31 against the Miami Hurricanes inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

