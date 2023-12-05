Florida’s 2024 quarterback recruit earns fifth star from Rivals

It was a rough season for the Florida football program but there is hope waiting just over the horizon thanks to the efforts Billy Napier and Co. have made on the high school recruiting trail.

The crown jewel of the 2024 class, blue-chip quarterback DJ Lagway out of Willis (Texas), has been the focus of the Gator Nation’s optimism for next season and beyond. Recently, Rivals’ national recruiting director Adam Gorney released his updated five-star prospects in that cycle which included the Florida commit, giving him a unanimous consensus as a five-star athlete across the major scouting services.

“Statistics are not the end-all, be-all of rankings but sometimes it’s just foolish to ignore production, especially at the level DJ Lagway produced this season,” Gorney notes. “The Florida quarterback was simply incredible nearly every week and has now moved up to five-star status.

“The 6-foot-3, 190-pound quarterback – who actually looks bigger – completed 72% of his passes for 4,604 yards with 58 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Amazingly, Lagway also rushed for 957 yards and 16 scores as well.”

Lagway is ranked No. 17 overall and No. 3 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 2 and 11, respectively.

