Florida 2024 four-star safety has Ohio State in his top five

It’s widely known that in Ohio State’s defensive scheme under Jim Knowles, safeties make the calls and are the focal point of the strategy.

The Buckeyes are trying to find the best prospects that fit the scheme and 2024 Florida safety Zaquan Patterson does that. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 195-pound defender has narrowed down his list to just five schools; Florida State, Miami, Auburn, Michigan, and Ohio State.

Patterson is rated as the No. 5 best safety and 73rd overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle by the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

At this current moment, Ohio State could have athlete commitment, Garrett Stover, play the position, but he could also end up at linebacker. There is a need for top-end talent at safety and Patterson is one of the top targets for Knowles and head coach Ryan Day.

