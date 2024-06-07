Florian Wirtz insists he shares a good relationship with Jamal Musiala

In Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala, Germany boast two of the most exciting young players in Europe. At Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz has already claimed his first Bundesliga title, helping Die Werkself dethrone Bayern Munich while simultaneously ending their dominance over the Meisterschale. In the process, the 21-year-old also claimed the Bundesliga Player of the Year award, establishing himself as one of the most feared forwards in Germany.

However, at Bayern Munich, Musiala has also been able to boast a remarkable career, despite his tender age. With four Bundesliga titles to his name, the 21-year-old has been key to Bayern’s success over recent years, most notably scoring the title-winning goal away to FC Köln in the 2022–23 campaign.

Nevertheless, while the two have been enthralling to watch at their respective clubs, on the international stage, they have been able to dazzle in the same side. Regardless, despite claims that they cannot play in the same team due to their similarities, speaking to Sky Germany, Wirtz claimed that they share a good relationship:

“We get on very well, even off the pitch. We want to be compared to each other at the very least, but we also want to be successful together with the national team. That’s what matters.”

As well as this, Wirtz ensured that the two would always put the national team first rather than attempting to outshine one another:

“Personally, I don’t care who scores more goals in the end, as long as the team is successful. It wouldn’t be healthy for either of us if we tried to outdo each other in some way. We are both 21; we both want to win titles, and we know that we need each other to do that. It’s just fun to play with him.”

With the pair ready to lift silverware with Germany at EURO 2024, they could soon both be playing together at club level too. As previously reported, Der Rekordmeister are looking to lure Wirtz to the Allianz Arena in 2025.

Could Musiala and Wirtz be the future of Germany and Bayern Munich?

GGFN | Will Shopland