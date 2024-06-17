Florian Wirtz’s father on his future: “Florian has a contract in Leverkusen. And he’s looking forward to next year at Bayer 04.”

Speaking to Bild, Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz’s father, who also acts as his agent, has given an update on his future.

On whether Wirtz will stay at Leverkusen next season, Hans Wirtz said: “Florian has a contract in Leverkusen. And he’s looking forward to next year at Bayer 04, when he can play in the Champions League with Leverkusen for the first time. Those are the facts. Now the focus is on the Euros. After that there’s a lot to do with the club next season, so there’s no need for speculation. There’s really nothing to say beyond that”

This comes after speculation on Wirtz’s future has ramped up in the past couple of days with the 21-year-old being linked to Bayern Munich, Manchester City and in the Spanish press to Real Madrid. It is said a transfer for Wirtz could cost up to €150m and the future of head coach Xabi Alonso could also come into play next summer, especially if he moves to Real Madrid.

Wirtz has had the best season of his career so far having won Bundesliga Player of the Season due to the role he played in Leverkusen’s unbeaten Bundesliga campaign. Whilst also helping Die Werkself reach the Europa League final and DFB Pokal final.

Then at EURO 2024, he had the best start possible scoring the opening goal of the tournament as Germany beat Scotland 5-1.

GGFN | Jack Meenan