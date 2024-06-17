Florian Wirtz’s father confirms Bayer Leverkusen stay

Real Madrid will not be completing a summer transfer move for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

Los Blancos have added the German international to a list of future options, alongside other Bundesliga targets, as part of their long term strategy.

However, despite previous reports indicating the pair were growing closer to a future agreement, that looks to be incorrect at this stage.

Wirtz could still move to Madrid in 2025 or beyond, but the 21-year-old has no immediate plans to leave Leverkusen.

He netted 18 goals across all competitions last season, as Bayer Leverkusen sealed a first ever Bundesliga title, and he is under contract until 2027.

Despite the speculation, his father and advisor Hans-Joachim Wirtz has stepped in to reject talk of an exit.

“Florian has a contract at Leverkusen. He’s looking forward to next year, where he will play in the Champions League with Leverkusen for the first time”, as per quotes from Bild.

“Those are the facts. Now his focus is on the Euros. After that there’s lots to do with his club next season, so there’s no need for speculation.”

Wirtz scored the first goal of Euro 2024 as he got the ball rolling for Germany in their 5-1 opening win over Scotland in Group A on June 14.