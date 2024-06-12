Florian Wirtz discusses possibility of playing with Musiala at Real Madrid or Bayern Munich

While the world has its eyes on the European Championships set to begin in Germany in less than a week, there is also significant interest towards the summer transfer window for clubs across the globe.

Real Madrid have made the signing of the summer already in the form of Kylian Mbappe, but it is clear that Los Blancos are far from done.

Still placed on a sound financial foundation, the men in white will look for big-name signings in the years to come and it is not surprising that they are already linked with several headlining young talents. One such name is Florian Wirtz.

A confession in Germany

Speaking to the media in a press conference on national team duty, the Bayer Leverkusen youngster was quizzed on his dynamic with compatriot Jamal Musiala and his future at the club level.

“We like playing together. I think it’s fair to say that we’ve joked a few times about playing together someday and spending even more time together,” Wirtz admitted, as quoted by Florian Plettenberg, revealing that he would love playing with Musiala round the year.

Interestingly, the follow-up question asked if it was more likely that the reunion would be at Bayern Munich or Real Madrid, to which he said,

“That’s a tricky question. Jamal is already playing for Bayern. I still feel comfortable in Leverkusen,” he added.

Wirtz and Musiala are on Real Madrid’s agenda for the future. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

While the statement is indeed too vague to draw any conclusions, it is safe to say that Wirtz’s reply did not rule out the possibility of the duo playing for Los Blancos.

For a player contractually obligated to a different club to make such an admission in itself is a massive development.

The player’s situations

At just 21 years of age, Wirtz is one of the brightest young talents in world football and his previous season for Bayer Leverkusen is a testament to the same.

The youngster made 32 appearances for the club in the Bundesliga, scoring 11 goals and providing as many assists in that duration. Further, he averaged 2.3 key passes per game and created 12 big chances.

His current deal with Leverkusen runs until the summer of 2027, and a move at this point will prove pricey for Real Madrid.

It was speculated that the Merengues have an agreement to sign the player in 2025, but recent reports have insisted that no such understanding is in place.

Musiala, meanwhile, is the crown jewel of Bayern Munich and will not be an easy player to secure for Los Blancos. His deal in Germany runs until 2026, however, making him a slightly more favourable target.