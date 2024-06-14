Florian Wirtz becomes youngest German scorer at a European Championship

Germany and Florian Wirtz’ Euro 2024 couldn’t have got off to a better start in Munich. After overcoming early Scotland pressure in the opening five minutes, Wirtz opened the scoring for Julian Nagelsmann’s side after 10 minutes.

After 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 games for Bayer Leverkusen, a Bundesliga and DFB Pokal title, and a Europa League finalist, Wirtz opened the scoring for Germany at the Allianz Arena.

But Wirtz continues to break records as his season just keeps getting better.

Per Opta, Wirtz is now the youngest German to score at a European Championship, aged 21 years and 42 days.

🇩🇪 Florian Wirtz' (21) season:



⚽️ 18 goals & 20 assists in 49 games for Bayer Leverkusen

🏆 Bundesliga and DFB Pokal champion

🥈 Europa League finalist



Opening scorer for Germany at #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/m7250rh18Y — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) June 14, 2024

Toni Kroos switched the play to Joshua Kimmich, whose low cross found Wirtz unmarked on the edge of the area. The Bayer Leverkusen player cooly slotted the ball past Angus Gunn at the far post.

3-0 up against Scotland, Germany couldn’t have asked for a better start at the European Championship, of which they are hosts of.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder