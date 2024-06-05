Is Florian Wirtz Bayern Munich bound?

As reported by Sky Germany, Florian Wirtz is at the top of Bayern Munich’s wishlist for the summer of 2025.

At the age of 21, Florian Wirtz was named the Bundesliga player of the season after helping guide Bayer Leverkusen to their maiden meisterschale. Despite failing to win an unprecedented treble after falling to defeat at the hands of Atalanta in the Europa League final, Die Werkself were still able to complete the domestic double.

A 1-0 victory over 2. Bundesliga side Kaiserslautern ensured that Xabi Alonso’s side would lift the DFB-Pokal, simultaneously establishing themselves as one of the best sides to grace the German game. However, no player was as crucial to this success as Wirtz.

With 18 goals and 20 assists in 49 appearances, Wirtz became one of the most feared players in Europe last season. Nevertheless, how long will Leverkusen be able to hold onto their prized asset?

It is understood that Wirtz’s deal at the BayArena is set to expire in 2027, meaning that Leverkusen will be able to secure a lucrative fee for his services if they are to sell him either this summer or next. Regardless, speaking to Sky Germany, Wirtz explained that he is not interested in talking about his future until the European championships are over.

“Everyone knows my contract. Now is not the time to talk about it. I’m definitely having a great time in Leverkusen, and I feel good. The European Championship is 100 percent on my mind right now. I don’t care about anything else right now.”

It is expected that Wirtz will remain at Leverkusen next season, as his father and advisor Hans-Joachim Wirtz has repeatedly explained. However, with Bayern placing the 21-year-old at the top of their wishlist for the summer of 2025, Der Rekordmeister will look to persuade Wirtz on their project as they look to land his signature.

