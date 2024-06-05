Florian Maurice’s move to OGC Nice set to be announced

Florian Maurice has arrived in Nice ahead of being named as the club’s new sporting director, according to a report from L’Équipe.

Maurice quickly emerged as the frontrunner to replace Florent Ghisolfi, whose departure from OGC Nice was confirmed shortly after the conclusion of the Ligue 1 season. Currently at Stade Rennais, his departure from the Breton club will be confirmed before he takes the reigns at Le Gym.

L’Équipe understands that his arrival will be imminently confirmed, before the end of the week at the latest. At the Allianz Riviera, Maurice will work with soon-to-be former RC Lens manager Franck Haise, whose departure from Les Sang et Or is all but officialised. Haise is expected to sign his contract imminently too and he will replace Francesco Farioli, who after just one season at the Riviera club, left to join Eredivisie side Ajax last month. The Maurice-Haise era is set to begin at Nice.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle