Flores out as Volcano Vista baseball coach

May 14—Todd Flores is no longer the head coach of the Volcano Vista baseball program.

Hawks athletic director Ron McMath confirmed this, and so did Flores himself, in a note addressed to the "Volcano Vista Baseball Community" that the Journal obtained on Tuesday.

"At this time, Volcano Vista Baseball and I are going our different ways," Flores wrote. There was nothing in his letter that expanded on the particulars of how he came to no longer be the coach.

Flores' departure came less than 24 hours after three Volcano Vista players were ejected Monday in a 15-8 home loss to Los Lunas in Game 3 of that Class 5A first-round best-of-three series.

Another Volcano Vista player, Alijah Gonzales, the school's star running back and a shortstop for the Hawks, angrily made a move toward one of the umpires after the game was over, and had to be physically restrained.

During this, a woman can be heard on a GameChanger video feed repeatedly yelling out to Gonzales that he has a scholarship, referring to Gonzales having signed to play football at Eastern New Mexico.

And a Volcano Vista assistant coach was observed making physical contact with the home plate umpire after the game in the form of finger pushing into the umpire's chest.

The New Mexico Activities Association began investigating on Monday night, and that investigation continued on Tuesday, executive director Sally Marquez said. Punishment for the program could and perhaps will include being issued a first strike under the state's new "Two Strikes" sportsmanship initiative that was meant to tamp down exactly the type of behavior witnessed Monday.

If the Hawks were to be issued a first strike, it would carry over to the 2025 season.

"I would like to wish the program the best of luck as they move forward," Flores said in his letter.

Volcano Vista principal Melissa Sedillo declined to comment when reached Tuesday.

A text message to Flores seeking clarity on his situation was not returned.

McMath also declined to say whether Flores had been fired, whether he voluntarily resigned, or whether both parties agreed to go their separate ways.