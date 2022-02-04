Flores needs more coaches to come forward to win case against the NFL | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson, Dan Wetzel and Liz Loza discuss the class action lawsuit filed by the former Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins. How will the NFL defend themselves against these allegations of discrimination? Will other Black coaches attach their names to the lawsuit? One thing is for sure, Flores has won the respect of many for possibly throwing away a long career for fighting for what he believes is right. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

Video Transcript

CHARLES ROBINSON: For anyone who's been in a dark room not paying attention, Brian Flores the ex-Miami Dolphins coach leveled a lawsuit against the league. The New York Giants, the Denver Broncos, and also the Miami Dolphins-- alleging a number of things. Racism, tanking was part of the lawsuit. I mean, it is a laundry list of airing out a lot of presumptions that we have had about the league for a while. There are no topics in there that we haven't really discussed at some point.

There's just new wrinkles added. And then obviously a coach who appeared to have a 20 year coaching runway in front of him, a 30 year coaching runway in front of him, potentially-- I'm not going to I'm not going to say for sure-- but potentially lighting the remainder of his football coaching career in the NFL on fire. One of the things that I thought was kind of interesting is just sort of what he's going to have to do to win this suit.

And the idea that the NFL is going to take the suit apart, they're going to take every single allegation. And then they're going to begin filing motions to dismiss either this or that or the case in its entirety. They're going to attack this from every possible direction. First I want to get to how this sort of unfolded. Brian Flores gets a text message from Bill Belichick. Gets a few text messages from Bill Belichick. It appears that Bill's congratulating him that he's the guy for the New York Giants. Flores realizes toward the end of the text messages that it appears Belichick made a mistake. He thought it was speaking to Brian Daboll and not Brian Flores. And Bill says I F'd up. He said basically yeah, I did think it was Brian Daboll.

Story continues

When you talk to people who sit there and look at this case, one of the points that a lawyer made to me-- and I thought it was pretty interesting. He said, look, if I'm the opposing attorney, if I'm representing the NFL, and say Brian Flores gets on the witness stand. One of the things that I say to Brian Flores is you have admitted publicly on platforms that you knew at this point, it was in your mind that you weren't getting the job. That you weren't a real candidate. You had contacted lawyers. The lawyers, prior to you even going to have the dinner and the interview with the Giants, were already reaching out to CBS about scheduling an interview and were planning a lawsuit before you even took the trip.

How can you be sure that when you went into that interview you put your best foot forward? How can you be sure that when you sat at dinner with the general manager you were presenting your best self? If you had already concluded in your mind that you knew you weren't getting the job, how did you not corrupt yourself as a candidate? When, in point of fact, Brian Daboll may have been their number one candidate but there was an opportunity for you to change their mind at the 11th hour. And instead you went in with your mind made up based on a series of text messages from Bill Belichick. Who, by the way, is not in the New York Giants organization or the Buffalo Bills organization.

I thought that was a really compelling way that a lawyer was looking at it in terms of how the NFL now fights this in terms of attacking Brian Flores and this admission that he went in thinking I don't have the job, went through the process thinking I don't have a job. And also having lawyers in the bullpen drawing up a lawsuit before it had even occurred.

DAN WETZEL: I agree. I don't think this-- this is a class action lawsuit. So he's hoping other people join. Because this is not a strong enough lawsuit that you're going to win. Just hands down. And you are building a case. This is the civil equivalent-- well, it's very similar to what we were talking about with Washington. OK, if one female employee says, hey, there is a culture of harassment and this and that and all this stuff. And this guy said this to me and this guy made this pass at me and blah, blah, blah. If you're an attorney, all right.

But I'm taking on an entire organization. But if you have ten people, now you go, well, all of them are saying the same thing. And a jury, the public opinion anyone would say, well, they're not all lying. One person can lie, 10 people probably are not. But I do believe in the court of public opinion, especially if 10 or 5 other coaches come forward. It shouldn't take this, but this is how the world works. If everyone's saying, look, these are sham interviews. They don't care, all that. It does bring to light how outrageous this process is.

And I would say this. Whether you believe everything Brian Flores says or you don't believe him, whatever it is. Or I don't know if there are sides on this, but whatever. You have to have a hell of a lot of respect for Brian Flores at 40 years old to say I'm going in on this. I mean, that guy had two out of three seasons he won. I mean, he's a good coach. He's going to get another job.

And he just said, I'll risk it. Like I have a lot of respect for that guy doing that. And it does lead a lot of credibility to his argument. Because he didn't have to do this. And he's doing it.

LIZ LOZA: Yeah, I think you make a really good point about class action and power in numbers. I think the wrinkle there, though, is number of bodies available. I mean, how many Black coaches other than Hue Jackson, you know, who is voiced his support of Flores are there to come forward? How many are willing to risk it? I feel like we don't really have the same numbers and data that we do in some of the class action suits, right? There are plenty of female massage therapists in Houston and all over the country to go against Deshaun Watson. But those numbers just don't exist within the coaching trees, the head coaching trees in the NFL.

DAN WETZEL: When you start, you don't know. But I agree. I agree. And it shouldn't be this burden.