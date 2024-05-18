Flores, Longhorns baseball walk off Kansas again

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The series opener between Texas and Kansas baseball did not disappoint. The Longhorns gave up a late lead, just to come back and win via the walk off. Friday’s game two also brought some burnt orange magic.

No. 25 Texas clinched a series win over Kansas with a 3-2 win. Thursday’s hero was Jalin Flores who hit a walk off double. Flores came up clutch again Friday with a walk off sac fly.

The Longhorns entered the ninth inning down 2-1 before Jared Thomas tied it up with an RBI single to score Will Gasparino.

On that game-tying single, Jayden Duplaniter advanced to third from first. The ensuing batter Flores knocked him home with a line-drive sac fly to center.

Texas and Kansas will wrap up the series Saturday at 2:30 p.m. from UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.