Flores: Important to be yourself, but OK to sound like Belichick in spots

Brian Flores was in the middle of his first-ever combine press conference as coach of the Miami Dolphins when he was asked if he was intentionally trying to sound like Bill Belichick.

It wasn't the tone of the voice but rather the content of some of his answers that prompted the question. Flores started and stopped his response a couple of times, then referencing the time he spent with Belichick he said, "Maybe it does rub off."

Flores spent all 15 years of his career in pro football with the Patriots, starting as a scouting assistant, at times taking coffee orders and driving people to and from Gillette Stadium. He worked his way up to linebackers coach and defensive play-caller. That there is some familiarity in what he says now with a new team should come as no surprise, which was the case when he pointed out on Wednesday that "last year was last year" -- a go-to phrase for Belichick.

"I feel like there's some good in that," Flores said of repeating his old boss. "If we're focused on last year, then we're not focused on this year. And I would hate to take away from this year's team focusing on whatever happened a year ago. If I'm copying Bill, then I guess I'm copying Bill in that situation."

There were a few instances when that sort of thing popped up in Indy.

When asked about this year's draft class and the players Flores wants for the Dolphins, he said, "We want 'em smart, we want 'em tough, mentally and physically. We want 'em fundamentally sound. We want 'em to be able to play under pressure. Want to be able to coach 'em hard because this is a demanding league so we gotta be demanding on our players. They gotta understand that."

As part of New England's "Do Your Job" series on behind-the-scenes gigs at One Patriot Place, there is a clip of Nick Caserio telling scouts that the Patriots are looking for players who are, "Smart, tough, dependable, reliable, good fundamental players that can play well under pressure."

Flores made it clear that he doesn't want to parrot that which comes out of Patriots offices and meeting rooms. Other coaches who've left New England have been accused of doing the same, and the results have not been good. Flores seems to be aware of that, and he was reminded of the importance of being himself when he talked to those who've been in his situation before, leaving New England to run another team.

"I talked to a few different guys," he said. "They said it would be a blur. They said it would be a whirlwind. You'd have a lot to do. There wouldn't be enough time. But the big thing they've all said is to be yourself. To stick to your core values. To stick to the things that are important to you, which I've tried to do, to get good people around you. I've tried to do that. And to always be true to who you are."

Flores was a member of the Patriots for his entire professional lifespan up until a few weeks ago. That's part of who he is, a percentage. But even if that which he says and does is at times reminiscent of the way things are said and done in New England, he seems determined to establish something different in Miami.

The goal, of course, it establishing something that is not only distinguishable from the Patriots Way but will compete with it.

