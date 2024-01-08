Flores’ Early Appeal Bid in NFL Race Case Nixed by Trial Judge

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ legal effort to force his former employer, the Miami Dolphins, to answer his claims of racial discrimination and retaliation in a real court—not the “court” of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell—suffered another setback last week.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni, who last year sent Flores’ claims against the Dolphins to an arbitration process overseen by Goodell, denied his motion to certify legal issues for appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

More from Sportico.com

Flores contends the appellate court should review whether the arbitration agreement in his Dolphins’ employment contract is unconscionable on grounds a “biased party” (Goodell) is the arbitrator. A finding of unconscionability would render the clause unenforceable and place his claims against the Dolphins, for whom he served as head coach from 2019 to 2021, back on track.

Flores seeks an interlocutory appeal, meaning an appeal before a final judgment in his case. Flores v. NFL, which also includes claims brought by San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Ray Horton against their former employers (the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans, respectively), has not yet been heard by a jury or otherwise decided on the merits.

While Caproni dispatched Flores’ claims against the Dolphins to arbitration, his claims against teams that didn’t hire him (the New York Giants, the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans) and related claims against the NFL remain in court.

Interlocutory appeals are rarely granted. They are, Caproni explained, “strongly disfavored,” especially in “the early stages of litigation.” Appellate courts ordinarily prefer to consider appeals after a case has been decided, partly because appellate courts don’t find facts, assess evidence or weigh testimony—those activities are performed in trial court.

Caproni concluded Flores failed to offer a sufficient reason to certify issues for an appeal. She noted that whether a clause putting Goodell, who oversees a league Flores accuses of racist employment practices, in charge of arbitration is unconscionable “would require the Second Circuit to pore over the factual circumstances surrounding distinct arbitration agreements.” She asserted “such mixed factual and legal analysis is not suitable for interlocutory appeal.”

Caproni also objected to an unproven assumption that Goodell is biased. “Reaching that conclusion,” she wrote, “would require a fact-specific analysis of the NFL commissioner’s role, the NFL commissioner’s conduct, and the parties’ agreements.” That type of analysis is appropriate at the trial court level.

The judge also highlighted how some of the precedent favors the NFL. She noted in Tom Brady’s Deflategate case, the Second Circuit “rejected the argument that, as a matter of law, the NFL commissioner cannot fairly arbitrate claims regarding the NFL’s conduct.” Brady insisted Goodell should not serve as arbitrator for review of a commissioner-imposed suspension when Goodell was the commissioner. Despite the arguable incongruity of that arrangement, Brady came up short because the collective bargaining agreement didn’t forbid it.

Caproni also underscored how the U.S. Supreme Court has permitted the use of biased arbitrators. To that point, Caproni referenced Justice Elena Kagan’s dissent in American Express Co., et al. v. Italian Colors Restaurant (2013), where Kagan warned that under U.S. Supreme Court precedent, biased arbitrators are allowed.

Lastly, Caproni noted that if a biased arbitrator issues a decision contrary to the law, the loser can petition a federal court to vacate it. In other words, Flores could challenge a decision by Goodell (or a designee of Goodell) after it is made, but Flores can’t use the law to disqualify Goodell from the get-go.

Neither Flores nor the NFL is pleased with Caproni’s rulings. The league objects to her finding that Flores’ claims against the non-employing teams aren’t subject to arbitration. The NFL has filed its own appeal to the Second Circuit. The case could remain on the docket for a long time.

Flores, 42, is likely to receive consideration for available NFL head coaching jobs over the coming weeks. One possibility is the New England Patriots, for whom Flores coached from 2008 to 2018 and who could soon cut ties with Bill Belichick. Flores becoming a head coach again wouldn’t require him to drop his lawsuit, which alleges specific discriminatory acts and pervasive forms of race-related employment discrimination.

Best of Sportico.com