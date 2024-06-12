Flores, Belyeu named to baseball writers’ All-America team

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Texas Longhorns baseball players can call themselves All-Americans this season.

ARLINGTON, TX – MAY 22: Texas outfielder Max Belyeu (44) holds up the Hook ‘Em Horns sign after hitting a home run during the 2024 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship game between Texas and Cincinnati on May 22, 2024, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. (Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Sophomore shortstop Jalin Flores and sophomore outfielder Max Belyeu were named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-America team Wednesday. Flores was a second-team selection and Belyeu, the Big 12 Conference player of the year, was tabbed a third-team pick.

The duo, along with sophomore utility player Jared Thomas, were named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-Central Region first team Wednesday, making them eligible for that organization’s All-America team that will be announced Friday before the Men’s College World Series begins.

Flores started all 60 games at shortstop for the Longhorns and hit .340 with a team-leading 56 RBIs and 18 home runs, collecting 82 hits in 241 at-bats. Belyeu hit .329 for the year with 18 home runs, 15 doubles, 53 RBIs and a team-leading on-base plus slugging average of 1.090.

Texas lost to Louisiana in the College Station regional of the NCAA tournament to finish the season 36-24.

