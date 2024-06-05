Florentino Perez believes Real Madrid are close to ‘sporting perfection’ after Mbappe signing

It is bizarre to many why the recently crowned European Champions of club football require new signings to what is already a virtually unbeatable setup.

After all, Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are just some of the names that headline the club’s future, and there is seemingly no need for the arrival of Kylian Mbappe.

The offices in Madrid, however, disagree and MARCA provides an insider’s view on the club’s stance on the transfer policy.

Perez’s dream

As revealed by the Spanish outlet, Florentino Perez is a strong believer that the best club in the world must house the best players.

It was that motivation that drove the battle to sign Mbappe for seven years and continues to be the president’s stance.

Perez believes that with the French phenom’s signing, Real Madrid move closer to a team that can boast of ‘sporting perfection’.

Real Madrid signed Kylian Mbappe this week. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The pressure on the team to win all competitions will indeed increase, but it is seen to be worth the investment.

The dream clearly is to build an invincible setup that can compete on all fronts with impeccable consistency year after year, and Real Madrid are not far off anymore.

No negatives to take away

While some believe that Mbappe’s arrival could disrupt the harmony in Real Madrid’s UCL-winning team, Carlo Ancelotti does not see it as any form of hurdle.

After all, the new Galactico does not demand to play in any specific position and gives Ancelotti the freedom to utilise his services as per the team’s requirements.

The move is not worrying from a financial aspect either, contrary to popular belief.

After all, he did arrive on a free transfer and the club trust that his arrival will boost the club’s economy far beyond the investment they put in.