Florence signs new Ospreys deal
Ospreys back Tom Florence has signed a new deal with the Welsh region.
Florence, 21, made his Ospreys debut against Sharks in Durban in November 2022 and has featured for Swansea RFC.
“Tom is a player we believe has a lot of potential," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.
"He’s shown glimpses of that in his opportunities with Wales Under-20s and Swansea.
“He is a physical back with some unique qualities and if he can utilise those, he has the capability to become an important player for the Ospreys.”