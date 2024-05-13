Florence signs new Ospreys deal

Ospreys back Tom Florence has signed a new deal with the Welsh region.

Florence, 21, made his Ospreys debut against Sharks in Durban in November 2022 and has featured for Swansea RFC.

“Tom is a player we believe has a lot of potential," said Ospreys head coach Toby Booth.

"He’s shown glimpses of that in his opportunities with Wales Under-20s and Swansea.

“He is a physical back with some unique qualities and if he can utilise those, he has the capability to become an important player for the Ospreys.”