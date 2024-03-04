Florence-Henry's Reed, Waverly-South Shore's Dalton receive Coach of the Year honors

Senior standouts Caylin Kelly of Florence-Henry (girls) and Jackson Wohlleber of Waubay-Summit (boys) have been named the most valuable basketball players in the Eastern Coteau Conference for 2023-24.

Kelly and Wohlleber lead their respective all-conference teams.

Mitch Reed, who guided Florence-Henry's girls to the ECC title with a 6-0 record, and Joe Dalton, who guided Waverly-South Shore's boys to a share of the ECC title with a 5-1 record, are the league's Coaches of the Year.

All-ECC Girls Basketball

Kelly, a five-time All-ECC selection and three-time MVP, is joined on the all-conference first team by senior teammates Taylor Watson and Haley Hlavacek, seniors Halle Bauer of Great Plains Lutheran and Eva Benike of Waubay Summit; juniors Sterling Brassfield of Britton-Hecla and Shali Laurence of Tri-State and freshman Addison Heinje of Wilmot.

Florence-Henry's Caylin Kelly drives the baseline during a high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 in Arlington. Arlington won 51-44.

Second-team selections are seniors Tiyanna Schott of Britton-Hecla, Reese Schmidt of Florence-Henry and Olivia Holmen of Great Plains Lutheran; juniors Iceli Rabbithead and Faith Larson of Waubay-Summit and sophomore Abby Kjenstad of Great Plains Lutheran.

Benike earned All-ECC first-team honors for the third-straight year and Laurence for the second-straight year. Watson and Bauer each moved up the first team after two seasons on the second team. Heinje also moved up after making the second team last winter. Larson and Holmen repeated as second-team honorees.

Final Standings — 1. Florence-Henry, 6-0; 2. Great Plains Lutheran, 5-1; 3. Britton-Hecla, 4-2; 4. Waubay-Summit, 3-3; 5. Tri-State, 2-4; 6. Wilmot, 1-5; 7. Waverly-South Shore, 0-6.

All-ECC Boys Basketball

Wohlleber repeated as a first-team selection and was joined on the first team by seniors Alex Heil of Great Plains Lutheran and Kaleb Foltz of Tri-State; and juniors Carson Vavruska of Florence-Henry and Sam Appelhof and Zach Ries of Waverly-South Shore.

Second-team selections are seniors Ty Fagerland of Britton-Hecla, James Schroeder of Florence-Henry, Myles York of Great Plains Lutheran and Isaiah Rydell of Tri-State; and juniors Ty Bergh of Florence-Henry and Traveion Neilan of Waubay-Summit.

Foltz and Heil were each second-team selections from 2022-23 who moved up the first team this winter.

Final Standings — 1. (Tie) Waverly-South Shore and Waubay-Summit, each 5-1; 3. (Tie) Great Plains Lutheran and Florence-Henry, each 4-2; 5. (Tie) Britton-Hecla, Tri-State and Wilmot each 1-5.

