Florence Grand Prix riding again Memorial Day weekend

FLORENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — Hundreds of riders from across the U.S. will descend on Florence in Marion County Memorial Day weekend.

The Florence Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, May 26. The original Florence Grand Prix was held from 1972 to 1978 and saw hundreds or riders and thousands of spectators during its original six-year run.

The race was revived in 2022 for its 50th anniversary. This is now the third Florence Grand Prix since its revival.

The race begins at 10 a.m. with vintage motorcycles racing across the Flint Hills, followed by the 100-mile modern-bike Enduro race, which kicks off at 1 p.m. It will feature both men’s and women’s classes along with age classes, pro and amateur.

