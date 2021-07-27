Flora Duffy wins Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold medal

Flora Duffy. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Flora Duffy won the Olympic women's triathlon Tuesday morning in Tokyo, securing Bermuda's first-ever gold medal.

Bermuda is now the smallest nation to win a gold medal at the Summer Olympics. This is only Bermuda's second Olympic medal, after boxer Clarence Hill won the bronze during the 1976 Montreal Games.

Duffy, 33, is a world champion, and completed the swimming, cycling, and running course in 1 hour, 55:36 minutes. Bermuda Premier David Burt tweeted his congratulations to Duffy, telling her she "worked so hard and you've made an entire island proud!" After her victory, Duffy called it "an incredible moment."

