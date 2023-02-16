What is the floor and the ceiling for Oregon in the 2023 season?

We all think that we know what is going to happen in the 2023 college football season. Whether it be for the team that you root for or the football landscape at large, I think you’d be hard-pressed to find a fan out there who won’t tell you with confidence what they think will happen when games get going six months from now.

Some fans may tell you that the Oregon Ducks are a shoo-in for the College Football Playoff in 2023 and that they will be the first team in the history of the Pac-12 to run the table in the conference with a perfect 9-0 record. Others will look at the defense from last year, the lack of returners on the offensive line, and the level of talent in the conference and say that Oregon would be fortunate to make a bowl game.

I think that the end result will be somewhere in between the two, with a heavy lean toward optimism.

For the most part, a lot of people are going to end up being wrong, as is usually the case. The college game is at times so volatile and unpredictable that even the most knowledgeable experts end up missing the mark more often than not, and old takes usually end up getting exposed.

That’s why it’s often helpful to broaden predictions in the form of ceilings and floors. How good can the team be if everything goes reasonably well? How bad could things get if some tough breaks occur? That’s a better way to try and predict what’s going to happen, giving a wider array of outcomes and not locking yourself into an exact record projection that will more likely than not end up being incorrect.

ESPN recently went through this exercise and projected the ceiling and floor for the top 25 teams in the nation this preseason. So where do they think the Ducks will land? Let’s take a look.

Ceiling Record

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Projected Ceiling: 11-1

In a perfect world, ESPN predicts that the Ducks could end up with an 11-1 record, which would likely get them into the Pac-12 Championship Game. A win there would get them into the College Football Playoff. This prediction is in line with my own, where I project that the Ducks will lose to USC in the regular season, but beat the Trojans in a rematch down in Las Vegas.

Story continues

Floor Record

ESPN Projected Floor: 8-4

As far as floors go, this isn’t as bad as I thought it could be. Of course, should the Ducks turn in an 8-4 season in 2023, there will be a lot of fans calling for Dan Lanning’s job, but that is not based in reality. I think that a lot would need to go wrong for Oregon in order for this projection to end up happening, whether it be injury or a complete flop from the defense in a highly competitive Pac-12.

Odds of Reaching or Surpassing Ceiling

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

ESPN Percent Chance Oregon Reaches Ceiling: 23%

This may not seem like a high number, but I’m actually encouraged by the fact that ESPN thinks there’s a 1-in-4 chance that the Ducks end up reaching or surpassing their expected ceiling. That means that should everything go right for Oregon — Bo Nix has the season we know he can have; the offensive line picks up where it left off; the defense sees a marked turnaround from 2022 — then the Ducks will be real players at a national level.

Biggest Variable

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Biggest Variable: To nobody’s surprise, the offensive line is the biggest variable for Oregon, per ESPN. With four of their five starters from 2022 graduating, new OL coach A’lique Terry has a big job on his hands trying to make sure that this unit can produce at the same level they did last season. If they can, it will go a long way in making sure that Nix stays healthy and can lead the Ducks to a successful end to the season.

Offensive line. Bo Nix was one of the stories of 2022, throwing for nearly 3,600 yards and 30 touchdowns after his transfer from Auburn. With most of his skill corps returning, and with an iffy defense returning enough experience to project improvement, there’s a lot to like about the Ducks as a contender in a suddenly loaded Pac-12. But Nix will be working with a new offensive coordinator (Will Stein, formerly of UTSA), and he’ll be protected by an offensive line replacing four starters. If it holds up, Oregon is a top-10 team. But what if it doesn’t?

Our Analysis

All in all, I think that this is a very positive prediction for Oregon. The ceiling is incredibly high — a likely trip to the Pac-12 Championship and a shot at making the College Football Playoff — and a floor that would be disappointing, but understandable. We know that the Ducks have the talent on the roster to succeed, it’s just about whether or not they will be able to put things together in year two under Dan Lanning and stay healthy from start to finish.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire