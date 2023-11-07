FloodGates open: 3 takeaways as Mizzou men's basketball cruises to season-opening win over UAPB

Year 2 of the Dennis Gates era is underway and the Tigers picked up where they left off.

Missouri men’s basketball’s offense was ticking as the Tigers defeated Arkansas Pine-Bluff 101-79 on Monday at Mizzou Arena.

Here are three notes from MU’s opener:

Missouri guard Sean East (55) drives past a defender for a layup during the Missouri Tigers game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Mizzou Arena on Nov. 6, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Starters

Jesus Carralero Martin considered it, decided against it, then dished a skipping pass between UAPB defenders and into Sean East II in stride. The returning point guard took the offer and converted the layup to give MU an early 12-3 lead.

Carralero, the most surprising inclusion in the Tigers’ first starting five of the season, didn’t waste time showing why he was included in the starting lineup. The 6-foot-8 Campbell transfer finished the evening with four assists in his debut, despite sitting out the second half.

Elsewhere, Gates went with Iowa State transfer Caleb Grill to join returners East, Nick Honor and Noah Carter as MU’s starters. All four played 23 minutes or more, giving the first indication of what Gates' core group of starters may look like.

East finished the game with 21 points, only missing one shot all night, to lead the team in scoring.

Rotation

Gates didn’t waste time getting his players minutes.

By the time the Under 8 timeout came around, 10 different Tigers had taken the floor. When the game went final, 12 different players featured in the opener.

But it was Indiana transfer Tamar Bates and sophomore Aidan Shaw who earned the most minutes off the bench — and had the most impact.

After UAPB cut the lead to nine late in the first half, Bates went on a variety-filled run, converting an and-1, rising highest for a tip-in, scoring from 3 and powering forward for a layup for 10 points in 90 seconds, giving MU a 17-point halftime lead. He finished the day with 18 points in an electric debut.

Gates challenged Shaw, MU’s springy sophomore, to be more effective at rebounding and defending. He was, using his 49-inch vertical to rise highest for a team-leading nine rebounds and five blocks, as well as the first Mizzou Arena dunk of the year.

Both Bates and Shaw played more than 20 minutes off the bench.

One newcomer who didn’t play: 7-foot-5 center Connor Vanover, who will miss three games due to an NCAA ruling for his participation in the Portsmouth Invitational.

Missouri Tigers forward Jesus Carralero Martin (13) drives through the lane during the Missouri Tigers game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Mizzou Arena on Nov. 6, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Offense picks up where it left off

Carter made a block, the Tigers went into fast-break mode and, shortly after, Honor made a 3. Mizzou went up 24 with 16 minutes to play.

The Gates style became clear in his debut year: Turn the ball over, get up the court, take shots when you get chances.

Game 1 of Year 2 was no different.

The Tigers moved the ball at speed and took chances getting the ball into space, which paid off as they finished with 17 total assists to 13 turnovers.

They also took plenty of shots. MU lofted it 30 times from deep, connecting 12 times (40%). The Tigers were 56.3% from the field.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: 3 takeaways as Mizzou cruises to season-opening win over UAPB