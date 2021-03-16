If flooded market drives WR prices down, Washington can pounce at good value

Matt Weyrich
·2 min read
If flooded market drives WR prices down, WFT could pounce originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team reportedly provided clarity to its quarterback situation Monday, signing journeyman signal caller Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year, $10 million deal with incentives. Now that the most important position has been addressed, head coach Ron Rivera and his newly assembled front office can turn its attention to another key item on the offseason checklist: wide receiver.

Luckily for Washington, this is an excellent offseason to find some pass catchers. Even after Corey Davis signed with the New York Jets for three years, $37.5 million and the New England Patriots inked both Nelson Agholor (two years, $26 million) and Kendrick Bourne (three years, $22.5 million), there are plenty of options still available in free agency.

Some of the names set to officially hit the open market Wednesday include Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Curtis Samuel, Will Fuller, Marvin Jones, T.Y. Hilton, Emmanuel Sanders, John Brown, A.J. Green, Sammy Watkins and Dede Westbrook. If none of those established players grab the attention of Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner, the 2021 NFL Draft is stocked with young receivers who will be scattered across the first few rounds.

Due to the flood of receiver talent available, there are likely going to be more free agents than spots to fill. New York Post reporter Ryan Dunleavy joined 106.7 The Fan’s Sports Junkies on Tuesday and talked about how that development could drive the price down for several second-tier free agent receivers.

“Teams are seeing how good this wide receiver draft class is,” Dunleavy said. “Especially — whether it’s DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel — the way second-round receivers the last couple years are coming in and making a huge impact and they’re saying, ‘Why am I gonna give a Corey Davis-like contract?’

“‘Why am I gonna give that to Will Fuller or Curtis Samuel when I can draft somebody in the first round, give him the four years, $13 million, whatever it is, or in the second round and give him four years and $7 million and get the same production from the younger player at much less price?’”

Washington has the cap space to spend big on a wide receiver if it wants to, but a patient approach to the free-agent market could save some money that could then be spent elsewhere. After the aggressive teams make their bids for the top players available, Washington could then negotiate with remaining players that will be dealing with fewer suitors and less money to go around.

