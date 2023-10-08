Flooding possible as heavy holiday rains continue across Quebec

It’s a soggy Thanksgiving weekend across Quebec as a surge of tropical moisture rolls over the province. This round of precipitation will be reminiscent of some of the heavy rain events we experienced across the region this past summer.

Widespread rainfall warnings remain in effect as totals could exceed 100 mm in some of the hardest-hit areas through Monday.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," says Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) in the warning. "Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."

Heavy rain shifts east

Timing: Sunday

Weather: We already saw more than 80 mm of rain across portions of southern Quebec during the day on Saturday. Precipitation will continue across eastern portions of the province on Sunday as the remnants of Philippe pull inland and rejuvenate the heavy rainfall.

Rain will spread over the Gaspé Peninsula through the day, with some computer models suggesting that more than 100 mm will fall on the mountains north of the Saguenay River.

Elsewhere, widespread rain of 50-100+ mm of rain is expected for most regions, which brings the risk of localized flooding to the region.

Winds will increase overnight into Sunday, where gusts out of the east along the St. Lawrence may top 80 km/h. The rain will ease through the overnight hours on Sunday overnight, but some unsettled conditions will linger on Monday and leave colder air in its wake.

Given the risk for localized flooding, monitor conditions and alerts through the weekend if you plan to drive during the storm. Avoid driving across water-covered roadways. It’s impossible to tell how deep the water is until it’s too late, and the roadway itself sometimes crumbles beneath the floodwaters.

