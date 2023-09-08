Flood of Nebraska memories just a pitch away for CU Buffs legend Darian Hagan

Sep. 8—Ask Darian Hagan about his most lasting memory of the long-ago showdowns against Nebraska, and he reacts as quickly as he once did toying with edge defenders while running the option.

"I always think about the pitch," Hagan said.

That pitch, of course, was Hagan's downfield feed to running back JJ Flannigan in 1989, a brilliant mix of improvisation and execution that remains a score firmly affixed in Buffaloes football lore. With the Buffs renewing the longstanding, semi-dormant rivalry against the Cornhuskers on Saturday at Folsom Field (10 a.m., Fox), the CU football stars of yesteryear are grateful for the focus first-year head coach Deion Sanders has put into rekindling the spirit of the rivalry.

"When he first got here, that's one thing that I told him," Hagan said. "He asked me about tradition and I told him one of the things was no red in the building. I said obviously we don't play Nebraska every year, but we play Utah every year and they wear red, too. We should never have red in the building. He wrote some stuff down and he's mentioned it before to the guys. It's just a tradition. When you have a tradition like that, it's something that sticks out."

Hagan's option pitch to Flannigan 30 yards downfield — "He got all the credit," Hagan still jokes about a play officially in the books as a 70-yard touchdown by Flannigan — paved the way for the Buffs' first attempt at a national title. That fell short weeks later with an Orange Bowl loss against Notre Dame, but it was a 27-12 win at Nebraska the following year — CU's first in Lincoln since 1967 — that gave the Buffs another chance to play for, and this time win, the national championship.

That 1990 Nebraska victory featured another all-time Buffs performance, this time from Eric Bieniemy. CU's running back overcame three lost fumbles to score four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, sparking a win that pushed the Buffs from No. 9 up to No. 4 in the national rankings.

Years earlier, Hagan recalled watching CU's 1986 home win against the Cornhuskers, which snapped an 18-game losing streak against Nebraska. When Hagan arrived on campus, recapturing that feeling was an immediate goal.

"I think about the game in 1990 there in the rain," Hagan said. "EB, he fumbled three or four times in that game but he didn't drop his head. Our coach didn't give up on him. We just showed tough resiliency. It's a lot of memories. In 1986, I was watching that game and seeing the jubilation on the guys' faces. I wanted to make sure that we did that same thing. Big victories, excitement. Those things happen when you play the game as one."

Hagan has even been able to enjoy a few victories against Nebraska as a CU coach, most recently when the Buffs swept the home-and-home series in the teams' most recent meetings in 2018 and 2019. This time around, however, he will take in the Nebraska rivalry from a different perspective.

After 12 seasons in two different stints as Colorado's running backs coach, Hagan was not retained on Sanders' coaching staff and has shifted into an administrative role as the program's executive director of community engagement and outreach/football ambassador. Hagan admits at times hasn't been a smooth transition, but he was just as impressed and enthused as the rest of Buff Nation with CU's performance in the victorious Coach Prime debut last week.

"It was hard at first. I bleed black and gold and I wanted to be a part of the success we'll have here," Hagan said. "To not be a part of it, I was a little bummed out. But I'm good with it now. A lot of people didn't give (CU) a shot, and those guys played their fannies off (at TCU). They played hard from the first kickoff to the last play. They wanted to win and they wanted to prove a point. They backed up everything Coach Prime said they would do. And they did it with class. I was really proud of them."