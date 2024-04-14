Flood hits walk-off homer to push Tusculum past UVA Wise

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Highland Cavaliers came out hot on Sunday afternoon against SAC foe, Tusculum. But, six runs from the home squad in the ninth inning – capped by a Murphy Flood three-run blast – gave the Pioneers a 9-7 win.

Wise scored the first four runs of the the game, including a Jake Weaver solo home run.

Flood started the scoring for the Pioneers in the fourth inning with an RBI single, pulling the home team within 4-1.

It was 5-3 headed into the ninth inning, when Cole Harness turned in an RBI triple to stretch the lead to 6-3. Justin Reed’s sac fly seemed to give the Cavaliers plenty of cushion going into the bottom half of the frame up 7-3.

But, RBI singles from Max Schmarder, pinch-hitter Darien Farley and Kayl Ratliff suddenly had the Pioneers back just a one-run deficit, 7-6.

UVA Wise made a pitching change, but on a 1-2 count, with two runners on base, Flood got ahold of a ball and put it over the left field fence – ending the game in style.

Flood’s three hits and four RBI were both team-highs in the victory, while six separate Cavs batters drove in a single run.

Seth Willis (4-2) earned the win on the mound, pitching the final 2.0 innings and allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out three batters.

Tusculum (22-19, 16-11 SAC) plays next on Tuesday at Emory & Henry. First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. UVA Wise (12-30, 8-16 SAC) hosts Concord University on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

