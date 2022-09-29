Flock of highly-rated recruits coming to Eugene for Oregon vs. Stanford game
While the matchup on the field may be a little bit lopsided this weekend between the Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal, the atmosphere inside Autzen Stadium is expected to be electric.
With the kick-off for this rivalry not taking place until 8 p.m., the Pac-12 After Dark vibe will be alive and well, and Autzen is going to be rocking.
To take advantage of this atmosphere, Dan Lanning and the Ducks will be hosting a number of big-time recruits on both official and unofficial visits for the weekend to show them what Oregon is all about. In a storied rivalry for the Ducks, recruits will get a good feeling for how passionate both the team and the Oregon fanbase can be.
So who will be in Eugene on visits? Here’s an updated list of who we have confirmed thus far:
4-star OT Spencer Fano (Uncommitted)
6-foot-5, 270 pounds
No. 53 overall player in 2023 class
No. 7 OT in 2023 class
Official Visit
4-star OL Iapani Laloulu (Uncommitted)
6-foot-2, 355 pounds
No. 310 overall player in 2023 class
No. 13 IOL in 2023 class
Brother of Oregon OL Faaope Laloulu
I will be in Eugene Oregon taking my official visit this Friday September 30 !!! #GoDucks #Oregon @CoachDanLanning @IAMKLEMM @CoachViane @KennyDillingham @TrenchDawgz @KipAkana @JonKahooilihala pic.twitter.com/rk9CpP8Fdi
— IAPANI LALOULU (@poncho2flyy) September 29, 2022
4-star DL Johnny Bowens (Uncommitted)
6-foot-2, 265 pounds
No. 227 overall player in 2023 class
No. 34 DL in 2023 class
De-Committed from Texas A&M on June 28, 2022
In Eugene this weekend @oregonfootball 😁
— JohnnyBowens lll #9 (@D1Bowens) September 29, 2022
4-star OL Brandon Baker (2024)
6-foot-5, 285 pounds
No. 64 overall player in 2024 class
No. 2 OT in 2024 class
scogang wya?! catch me in eugene this weekend. #SCO🦆’s @CoachDanLanning @IAMKLEMM @CoachViane @creezathletics pic.twitter.com/BlqdaDibpx
— Brandon Baker (@BrandonBaker73) September 29, 2022
4-star WR Ashton Cozart (Oregon commit)
6-foot-3, 193 pounds
No. 152 overall player in 2023 class
No. 17 WR in 2023 class
Flipped commitment from Oklahoma to Oregon on May 22, 2022
We will see y’all in Autzen this weekend @theTylerTurner! #ScoDucks #AGTG pic.twitter.com/utkV34fXxy
— Ashton Cozart (@Ashton_Cozart25) September 25, 2022
4-star S Tyler Turner (Oregon commit)
6-foot-0, 180 pounds
No. 362 overall player in 2023 class
No. 35 S in 2023 class
Committed to Oregon on June 22, 2022
4-star EDGE Blake Purchase (Oregon commit)
6-foot-2, 240 pounds
No. 122 overall player in 2023 class
No. 14 EDGE in 2023 class
Committed to Oregon on September 6, 2022
4-star DL Teitum Tuioti (Oregon commit)
6-foot-3, 220 pounds
No. 33 EDGE in 2023 class
No. 1 player in Oregon in 2023
Son of Ducks DL coach Tony Tuioti
Committed to Oregon on July 2, 2022
3-star EDGE Jaeden Moore (Oregon commit)
6-foot-4, 230 pounds
No. 645 overall player in 2023 class
No. 40 EDGE in 2023 class
Committed to Oregon on August 17, 2022
Cant wait to get back on campus for an OV this weekend‼️ pic.twitter.com/U22fuDT62B
— Jaeden Moore (@JaedenJMoore) September 29, 2022