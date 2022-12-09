Flipping season: Four impactful commitments Auburn hopes to earn

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has been given the tall task to boost the Tigers’ stock in recruiting ahead of the early signing period that begins Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Auburn currently ranks No. 57 in 247Sports’ 2023 rankings. The Tigers were as high as No. 32 before the recent de-commits from three-star defensive linemen Jamarrion Harkless and ashley williams.

Since taking over as Auburn’s head coach on Nov. 28, Freeze has hit the recruiting trail hard, along with his assistant coaches. Among those being pursued by Freeze are two teammates from Carver High School in Montgomery, James Smith and Qua Russaw. The pair remain uncommitted but spent plenty of time on campus during the season. Zac Etheridge has kept them close, but Freeze will need to close.

There are four targets, however, that are committed elsewhere but have a great chance to be flipped. Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports says that Auburn is working on flipping four players, including two that are current SEC pledges.

Tony Mitchell, a five-star safety from power Thompson High School in Alabaster, visited Auburn three times during the season and is expected to visit the Plains again this upcoming weekend. The Alabama commit tells Auburn Undercover that he loves Hugh Freeze’s energy. (Subscription required).

Another SEC commit that Auburn is trying to pursue is four-star quarterback Marcel Reed. Reed, who had not appeared on Auburn’s radar until this week, will be in town for an official visit. Auburn joins Texas A&M as programs trying to lure the Nashville product away from Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Two others that will be in town this weekend will be Michigan State commit Colton Hood, and Miami commit Connor Lew. Despite being committed elsewhere, Auburn has remained heavy in their pursuit.

CB Colton Hood

Rating: 3-star

Hometown: McDonough, Georgia

High School: Eagles Landing Christian

State rank: No. 61

Position Rank: No. 75

Current commitment: Michigan State

S Tony Mitchell

Rating: 5-star

Hometown: Alabaster, Alabama

High School: Thompson

State rank: No. 3

Position Rank: No. 3

Current commitment: Alabama

OL Connor Lew

Rating: 4-star

Hometown: Acworth, Georgia

High School: Kennesaw Mountain

State rank: No. 31

Position Rank: No. 15

Current commitment: Miami

QB Marcel Reed

Rating: 4-star

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

High School: Montgomery Bell Academy

State rank: No. 10

Position Rank: No. 24

Current commitment: Ole Miss

2023 Recruiting Outlook

Current commits: 10

247 Rank: No. 57

Four stars or higher: 6

Top commit: Four-star RB Jeremiah Cobb

