Flipping fields and scripts: Three Arkansas football players who have made big strides in 2023

It's impossible to argue 2023 as anything other than a massive disappointment for the Arkansas football program.

The Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4) are in the midst of a five-game losing streak and can't find any momentum offensively. Any hopes of competing in the SEC West have evaporated, and now Arkansas must come up with some late-season magic just to make a bowl game.

Despite all the struggles, a trio of players have made vast improvements this fall. All three had arguably their best game of the season last week against Alabama, prompting some added confidence from head coach Sam Pittman.

Here's a look at their improvements, marking three bright spots during an otherwise dark campaign.

Safety Jayden Johnson

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Johnson was the worst defensive player on the Arkansas roster in 2022 with a season grade of 45.3. This fall, that grade has skyrocketed to 62.1 with Johnson serving as a starting safety for the Razorbacks.

In the offseason, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman didn't know if Johnson would return to the team for the 2023 season.

"I think he’s one of the best stories that I’ll remember when I’m through coaching," Pittman said. "We had a heart-to-heart after the season. I’m not for sure he wanted to come back.

"At the end of that deal, I never lost confidence in him, but I never would have thought he would turn and be what he is now, and I think he is going to continue to get better."

Johnson has still had some struggles, including rough games in coverage against Ole Miss and Texas A&M, but he was one of the defense's best players in the losses to Alabama and LSU. Against the Crimson Tide, Johnson didn't give up a reception and was targeted five times by Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Johnson is third on the team in tackles (36). He's also recorded one interception and forced a fumble. He's gone from susceptible target to reliable presence, and that's made a big difference for a much-improved Arkansas defense.

Punter Max Fletcher

Fletcher really struggled as a freshman in 2022. In his first year away from his home country, the Australian couldn't find a rhythm with his big right leg, averaging 37.5 yards per punt and forcing opponents inside their own 20-yard line at a clip of just 5.3 percent.

Fletcher has turned both of those poor statistics around this year. He's averaging 48.5 yards per punt in 2023 and successfully pinning the opposition at a rate of 27.3 percent. Fletcher had a couple of concerning shanks against BYU, but since then, he's been a dominant force at flipping the field.

"I think that’s probably been the best thing for me, just mentally being confident. Especially from being, you know, from last year," Fletcher said.

Coach Pittman recognized how big of an influence Fletcher was last week against Alabama, continuously forcing the Crimson Tide to go the length of the field to score points, and watching Fletcher's growth has been a highlight for the entire Arkansas program.

"The greatest thing, watch him when he gets a good punt. I mean, he’ll fire up everybody," Pittman said. "He’s so excited. I’ll be honest, I didn’t know if he was going to be where he is right now, but he’s a weapon now."

Defensive Back Hudson Clark

Clark was an easy target last year on a struggling Arkansas defense. According to PFF, Clark had a missed tackle rate of 25.7 percent in 2022. This year, that number has dropped to 12.9 percent.

"(Clark) gained about 12 pounds, and man, I don’t know what we’d do without him," Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said. "He’s a good tackler, he’s made a lot of open field tackles. Can’t blame him this year. He’s done a great job, great kid."

Clark didn't begin the season as a starter, but he's been a fixture of the Arkansas defense in recent weeks, splitting time as a safety and as a nickel back for the Razorbacks. While he still isn't an elite defender in coverage, Clark has racked up three pass deflections and one interception this season. He's also got 2.5 tackles for loss.

Clark's snap count has increased in SEC play with Arkansas battling injuries in the secondary, but his added playing time has also coincided with a defensive resurgence for the Razorbacks. Clark played more than 60 snaps in each of the past two games as Arkansas held Alabama and Ole Miss below their season averages.

