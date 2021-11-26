You will flip watching how Rhode Island HS scores touchdown
Johnston Senior High School in Rhode Island redefining the term man in motion.
Watch as WR Joe Acciardo is on the move and does a series of flips, which distract the opponents enough for JHSRI to score a touchdown.
WATCH THIS!!
I've never seen this in a high school football game…@JHSRI_Panthers WR Joe Accicardo does multiple backflips to distract the other team and it works! Panthers score the touchdown.
Incredible. @wpri12 @RyClifton pic.twitter.com/vwYPlVpDLY
— Rosie Langello (@RosieLangello) November 25, 2021
Acciardo credited his training as a dancer for his football success in a Providence Journal story that ran in October.
When you’ve been on stage with Justin Bieber, auditioned for Jennifer Lopez and performed at the Macy’s Day Parade, playing a little high school football doesn’t seem like something to be worried about.
On the stage or on the field, Acciardo is a performer. The Johnston senior has been a dancer since he could walk, practicing his craft at his mother’s dance studio. The skills he learned there have carried over to the football field, where Acciardo earned Second-team All-State honors last spring.
Johnston defeated Pilgrim 29-12 on Thanksgiving.