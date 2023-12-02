Another 5-star flip! Cam Coleman, one of nation’s top wide receivers, is headed to Auburn

Five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman became the second blue-chip recruit in as many days to make a big-time flip. On Friday afternoon, Coleman dropped Texas A&M, picking up SEC rival Auburn in their place.

Coleman had been committed to Texas A&M for nearly five months. In mid-June, he took an official visit to the Aggies, giving his verbal to the program just two weeks later. But now after an unofficial visit to Auburn last weekend for the Iron Bowl, Coleman has given his pledge to Auburn.

It is a big moment for Auburn, especially since the five-star wide receiver is an in-state pick-up and is ranked as the top player in Alabama.

The class of 2024 recruit had an outstanding senior season for Central (Phenix City, Alabama). He had 1,229 receiving yards (on 56 receptions) with 17 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, he will be a nice downfield target for Auburn as well as someone who can use his size and length to post-up and move the chains.

On Friday it was Coleman making a flip. On Thursday, Justin Scott de-committed from Ohio State and committed to Miami in a bit of a shock move.

The decision by Coleman wasn’t a huge shock and there had been signs earlier this fall that he may not have been all-in on the Aggies. In mid-November, Coleman took an unofficial visit to Florida State as well.

🚨BREAKING🚨 5-star WR Cam Coleman has flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Auburn, per @Hayesfawcett3🦅 Read: https://t.co/9tB8vJbRd2 pic.twitter.com/pSYp9beSD7 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 1, 2023

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Coleman defected from College Station, given the recent firing of Jimbo Fisher.

Auburn is now up to No. 11 in the national recruiting rankings with the Friday addition of Coleman according to 247Sports.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports