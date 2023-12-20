Flip alert! Ohio State loses 4-star wide receiver to Oregon

There were concerns for weeks that Ohio State might lose wide receiver Jeremiah Smith before the early signing period. But it was four-star wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan who ended up flipping.

On Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period, McClellan flipped from Ohio State and committed to Oregon.

A standout wide receiver at Christian Brothers (St. Louis, Missouri), McClellan is a truly versatile athlete. He played outside linebacker and wide receiver in high school.

He checks in at 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds.

The flip to Oregon is significant as it gives the soon-to-be Big Ten program an explosive athlete with a rare combination of strength and size to go along with impressive speed.

He is the fifth wide receiver in Oregon’s class but with a skillset and build that is so unique, he is certainly the most intriguing prospect.

McClellan is the No. 49 player in the nation according to 247Sports where he is the No. 13 wide receiver in the 2024 class. In early June, he took an official visit to Ohio State, and then committed to the program two months later.

He remained committed to the Big Ten program until Wednesday.

