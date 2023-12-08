FLIP ALERT: LSU lands former Texas A&M DL commit Gabriel Reliford

LSU’s 2024 recruiting class just got even better as the Tigers have added a four-star defensive lineman from Louisiana to the class.

Gabriel Reliford is a 6-foot-2, 255-pound defensive lineman from Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana, Reliford was previously committed to Texas A&M but he decommitted from the Aggies on Dec. 3.

It did not take him long to make his decision after that as he chose LSU only five days later.

The Tigers now have 27 commitments for the 2024 class, a class that ranks as the No. 13 class in the country by 247Sports. Reliford is the third defensive lineman commit of the class as he joins De'Myrion Johnson and Shone Washington.

Brian Kelly is always looking to beef up the defensive line and improve the Tigers in any way possible. He has definitely done that with Reliford and there is still room for a few more commits to join.

BREAKING: Four-Star DL Gabriel Reliford tells me he has Committed to LSU The 6’2 250 DL from Shreveport, LA was previously committed to Texas A&M “I’m coming to become one of the greats, Geaux Tigers🐯!”https://t.co/sYl1zwezPt pic.twitter.com/mhtjN7XdzY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 8, 2023

