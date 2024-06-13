Flintoff signs first professional deal at Lancs

Rocky Flintoff could make his debut for England Under-19s later this month [Lancashire CCC]

Lancashire batter Rocky Flintoff, son of former England captain Andrew, has signed his first professional contract with the county.

Flintoff made his debut for the second XI in April, two days after his 16th birthday.

On Tuesday, he was called up to the England Under-19 squad for three one-day internationals against Sri Lanka later this month.

“I'm very happy and excited to have signed my first professional contract with Lancashire," he told the club website.

"It's something that I've been working towards since I started playing cricket, so to sign for my home county is a dream come true.

“I've been with the club since I was eight years old, so to have the opportunity to keep representing the Red Rose is a big honour."

Flintoff made a half-century at Old Trafford in his second game for Lancashire's second XI against Durham and followed up with 116 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston, at one point batting alongside older brother Corey, 18.

All-rounder Andrew played 78 Tests, 138 one-day internationals and seven T20s for England between 1998-2009 and famously played a key role in their historic Ashes victory over Australia in 2005.

He is currently part of England's coaching staff at the T20 World Cup and will be head coach of Northern Superchargers men in The Hundred later this season.