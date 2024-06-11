Flintoff earns first England U19s call-up

Rocky Flintoff, the 16-year-old son of Andrew Flintoff, has been called up to England's Under-19 squad for the first time.

Flintoff, who made a century in his third appearance for Lancashire's 2nd XI in April, is part of a 16-man squad for three one-day internationals against Sri Lanka later this month.

The team is led by Essex's Luc Benkenstein, son of former South Africa international and current Lancashire head coach Dale Benkenstein.

Haydon Mustard, son of former England wicketkeeper Phil, and Farhan Ahmed, brother of England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed, are also included.

A squad for two Test matches in July is yet to be announced.

Rocky Flintoff made his Lancashire 2nd XI debut against Yorkshire at the beginning of this season, alongside older brother Corey, shortly after his 16th birthday.

Rocky made a half-century at Old Trafford in his second game against Durham and followed up with 116 against Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

Andrew played 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals and seven T20s for England between 1999-2009 and famously played a key role in England's historic Ashes victory in 2005.

He is currently part of England's coaching staff at the T20 World Cup and will be head coach of Northern Superchargers men in The Hundred later this season.